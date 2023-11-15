26th Milton Keynes Scouts are growing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) from 26th Milton Keynes are learning new skills thanks to a donation from Taylor-Wimpey. The money has been used to purchase new tents and trangias for cooking.

The Scout Group which only opened in June 2021 already has 50 children in the Group. The Cubs and Scouts hold around 90% of their meetings outdoors! Due to their swift increase in numbers, they are looking for more volunteers.

Earlier this year the Cubs and Scouts participated in a sponsored cycle ride which raised £2000 which they used to purchase some tents.

Jess aged 14 and Megan aged 13 recently spent a weekend at the Quarries camp site. During the weekend, they hiked, went on a canal boat trip and cooked on trangias. When asked about Scouts they said, “We get to do things we wouldn’t do at school. We have adventures, learn new skills and we get some independence. As Patrol Leaders we help other people in the Troop and this helps us learn new skills.”

Matthew, when asked about Scouts said, “It’s active, we’re outdoors, I’ve made friends, I’ve learnt new skills such as cooking on gas cookers, we are not judged and we’re inclusive.” When asked why he joined he said, “A friend was talking about it and it sounded fun.”

Adult volunteer Stewart said, “I’ve been involved for just over two years and I’ve been taken out of my comfort zone. My job is working with adults and I’ve gained experience of working with young people. We do a wide range of activities that I would not normally do. I’ve become more confident and this has helped me to deliver training at work. It’s almost like a second childhood as we get the opportunity to do some of the activities the children do. It’s very satisfying when you see a young person challenge themselves, for example climbing up or abseiling down a climbing wall.”