A housing association has completed tis project to build 30 “desperately needed” affordable homes on a patch of spare land on a city estate.

The site at Highgate Over on Walnut Tree was owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership, which is the business arm of MK City Council.

MKDP transferred the land to the Grand Union Housing Group and the council granted planning permission to build a block of new apartments.

The new block of affordable apartments on Walnut Tree

The first occupiers have now moved in to the scheme, which provides “100% affordable housing” comprising a mix of shared ownership

and social rent, said Grand Union this week.

Matthew Green, Property Development Director at MKDP said: “Facilitating the supply of affordable housing in and around the city is a key part of MKDP’s role.

“These high-quality apartments in a desirable location are a great contribution and we look forward to seeing them fully occupied soon.”

Dave Lakin, Grand Union’s Director of Development & Commercial said: “In these uncertain times, everyone should have a safe, comfortable and affordable home and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered.

"We identified that this site would be ideal for a mix of affordable tenures including shared ownership and homes for social rent. Both are desperately needed in Milton Keynes, which was emphasised by how quickly they were all let and sold.

"We have created high quality housing, in a very sustainable location, close to amenities, transport, education and employment in Walnut Tree and wider Milton Keynes...”