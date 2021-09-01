30 new homes will offer rough sleepers in Milton Keynes roof over their heads

A number of rough sleepers are to be rehomed by Milton Keynes Council which has bought 30 new homes after a successful bid for funding.

The homes have been allocated to people who were previously rough sleeping and supported in temporary accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MK Council invested more than £3.5million in the scheme, with the rest being funded by central government, following a council bid earlier this year.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “These homes are about much more than just providing a roof over someone’s head.

"It will give people a chance to restart their lives in the security of their own homes. We’ll continue working with them so they don’t face with another night on the streets and help deal with the underlying issues that led to being on the streets in the first place.

“My thanks go out to the council team and our partners that moved quickly to secure these homes and support for those that desperately needed them.”

MK Council has offered everyone sleeping rough in MK somewhere safe to stay during the pandemic. Working with partners, the council is still actively encouraging people to take up offers of accommodation.

A spokesman said: "We will never give up on a vulnerable rough sleeper, even if they do not accept support at first."