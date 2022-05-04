300 more apartments to be built at Central Milton Keynes as £56m scheme is launched

The new development will be called Park Square and there will be 300 apartments built for private rent.

A turf cutting ceremony was held last week with construction company Galliford Try, representatives from developer Habitus, DLC Europe, the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Mohammed Khan all meeting on the Avebury Boulevard site.

The scheme will see four blocks of apartments built, together with commercial space.

Officials met for a turf-cutting ceremony at the former Wyevale site

And the project, which will see a range of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) used to shorten the construction timescale and boost site safety.

The development, designed by rg+p architects, is anticipated to complete in March 2024.

It is the second project in recent times built by Galliford Try on the same street, following the successful completion of the 100 Avebury Boulevard office complex in 2020.

Jon Marston, managing director of Galliford Try Building East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be underway with this fantastic new project for Milton Keynes. As a business we have a strong track record in the build to rent sector and we look forward to working with Habitus and all the stakeholders involved to create high-quality homes for the local area.”

Artists' impression of what the new apartment blocks will look like at CMK

MKDP Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “This prominent, city-centre site was vacant for a long time so it’s great finally to see work starting at Park Square.

"Abbeygate’s success in securing a robust funder was fundamental. And having Galliford Try, a major construction contractor with an impressive track record in Milton Keynes and in the build to rent sector, is really positive too.”