30th Rotary MK Swimathon makes waves among Milton Keynes charities

Swimmers completed 67 lengths in 55 minutes
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT

The 30th annual Rotary MK Swimathon has been making waves among local causes in Milton Keynes.

This year’s assisted swim, for people from MK Snap (Special Needs Advancement Project), took place at Wolverton Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Fifty teams of six swimmers completed 67 lengths in 55 minutes, with support from the Newport Pagnell Assisted Swim Club.

The milestone event aimed to raise as much money as possible for the Rotary’s nine selected charities.

They include Ukraine Appeal, SOFEA, Rotary Club of Borrowdale Brooks, Scouts MK, Willen Hospice, Hazard Alley Safety Centre, MK Citizens Advice, The Henry Allen Trust and Camphill MK.

While the latest total is not yet known, across three decades, the annual event has raised over half a million pounds for local charities.

Smiling during a break between laps.

1. MK Snap swimmers in action

Smiling during a break between laps. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Th teams completed 67 lengths in under an hour!

2. A spot of front crawl

Th teams completed 67 lengths in under an hour! Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
This swimmer flashes a smile mid-length.

3. Splash happy

This swimmer flashes a smile mid-length. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Swimmers were supported by the Newport Pagnell Assisted Swim Club.

4. Action shot

Swimmers were supported by the Newport Pagnell Assisted Swim Club. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SwimmersMilton Keynes