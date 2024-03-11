The 30th annual Rotary MK Swimathon has been making waves among local causes in Milton Keynes.

This year’s assisted swim, for people from MK Snap (Special Needs Advancement Project), took place at Wolverton Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Fifty teams of six swimmers completed 67 lengths in 55 minutes, with support from the Newport Pagnell Assisted Swim Club.

The milestone event aimed to raise as much money as possible for the Rotary’s nine selected charities.

They include Ukraine Appeal, SOFEA, Rotary Club of Borrowdale Brooks, Scouts MK, Willen Hospice, Hazard Alley Safety Centre, MK Citizens Advice, The Henry Allen Trust and Camphill MK.

While the latest total is not yet known, across three decades, the annual event has raised over half a million pounds for local charities.

