The 330 new Park Square apartments at the city centre have today opened for viewings after members of the public branded them ‘ugly’.

The Citizen described on Monday how the new buildings had come under fire on social media.

Built in four blocks between three and 12 storeys high, they are on the site of the former Wyevale garden centre in Avebury Boulevard, opposite Xscape and next to The Barn Beefeater restaurant.

The site had been vacant ever since the garden centre closed down in 2007 and was formerly a green oasis in the city centre.

Local people criticised the plain brick design, with one reader slamming the flats as “reminiscent of brutalist communist architecture of the 50s and 60s” and another commenting: “Looks like Fishermead on steroids.”

One person simply wrote: “Jesus Christ, it’s ugly.”

But others hotly defended the large development, saying it was vital that the city had enough homes for people.

However, would-be residents would have to have quite hefty incomes. The one bedroom flats start at £1,340 a month, while the two bed start at £2,180.

There are also some three bedroom apartments and the cheapest of these is £2,180 a month to rent.

The company offers a selection of discount market rent units providing affordable housing options for eligible individuals who “meet the specified criteria”. It has not been stated how many flats will be discounted or what the criteria is.

All the flats are pet-friendly and come fully furnished. Included in the rent is an array of benefits such as a gym, superfast WiFi and exclusive neighbourhood discounts.

A spokesperson for Park Square said: “The apartments are designed to be an urban oasis, where residents can enjoy all the benefits of a bustling city centre whilst also having a tranquil living experience. Park Square boasts spacious apartments, with reliable and fast broadband, landscaped gardens, a roster of resident events and a range of amenities to enhance the living experience.

“There are co-working spaces for those who want to work from home, including eight private sound-proof pods where people can hold important meetings or video calls. High-speed WiFi is also included to cater to residents' digital needs. The landscaped gardens with a unique water feature and a private roof terrace, allow residents to enjoy the outdoors, while inside they can relax in the residents’ lounges and private dining areas.”

General Manager Holly Birmingham said: “Park Square embodies more than just buildings; it represents a community of friends and neighbours. Our dedication to fostering meaningful connections is reflected in every aspect of design and facilities, ensuring that residents not only reside in Park Square but also feel an integral part of Central Milton Keynes.”

To celebrate the news that the apartments are ready to view, Park Square is running a social media competition to win a luxury Harrod’s hamper. From 8.00pm on Friday April 19, the Park Square logo will be projected across the skies of Milton Keynes and onto five particular city landmarks.

You can book a viewing of the apartments here.