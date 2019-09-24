34 new homes set to be built on green space in middle of Milton Keynes housing estate

A developer is building 34 new homes on green space in the middle of a Milton Keynes estate.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) has agreed a deal with Grand Union Housing Group that will see the new homes being built on land at Hampstead Gate, Bradwell Common.

Artists' impression of how the new houses will look

Sale terms have been agreed and Grand Union has now submitted planning for the new properties which will feature a range of housing tenures on the 0.9 acre site.

Charles Macdonald, MKDP’s chief executive, said: “Our strategy of marketing smaller unused sites is providing much needed homes across Milton Keynes.”

He added: "We are promoting such schemes to help meet the pressing demand for both private and affordable housing.

“As this is a residential area, a housing scheme was the most appropriate type of development for the site. Grand Union’s proposal displayed an imaginative approach to the brief and requirement to deliver 36 per cent affordable housing.”

Dave Lakin, director of development and commercial at Grand Union Housing Group, said: “Additional homes are urgently needed in Milton Keynes and as a locally based housing association Grand Union is well placed to build quality houses for a range of customers.

“We are excited that the submission of our planning application for Bradwell Common will coincide with us moving our head office to Kents Hill, Milton Keynes. The move will enable us to deliver even more new homes, achieving this by working with local communities and a range of partners such as MKDP, Catalyst Land Solutions and Woods Hardwick.”

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2020 with the development finished by Easter 2021.