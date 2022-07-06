37 Milton Keynes eateries get new food hygiene ratings following inspections

The Food Standard Agency’s website shows 37 recent inspections were carried out in the city.

All but three of the premises received a score of 5 – the highest that can be achieved. This means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

The only restaurant not to achieve a 5 was TGI Fridays in Central Milton Keynes. This earned a 4, which means it is still seen as “good”.

Food hygiene ratings

Two takeaways also did not achieve the top rating. Farmhouse Pizza in Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, was awarded a 3, meaning it is “satisfactory”, while Yumas Kitchen in Crownhill was awarded a 4.

The full list of ratings is below:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: BaxterStorey - AQA at 4 Garamonde Drive, Wymbush, Milton Keynes; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Rose of India at 6 Duncombe Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Broughton Mess at Fire Station Broughton, Hensman Gate, Middleton, Milton Keynes; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Ball Corporation (Sodexo Food Services) at 8 Northfield Drive, Northfield, Milton Keynes; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Windmill Hill Golf Centre at Tattenhoe Lane, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Inn on the Lake at Bond Avenue, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Scania GB (Wilson Vale Catering) at Delaware Drive, Tongwell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: 360 Play at Roebuck Way, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Olney Pancake Parlour Ltd at 24-25 Market Place, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: The Bull Hotel at Bull Hotel, 9 Market Place, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: EMW Law (Wilson Vale Catering) at Seebeck House, 1 Seebeck Place, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: MIB (Selecta) at Linford Wood House, 6-12 Capital Drive, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: NHBC House/Glenn Management (Wilson Vale Catering) at Nhbc House, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at 25 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Bella Italia at 12 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Mr Mulligans Lost World Golf at Unit B4, Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Out of Office Coffee Company at 41 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Out of Office Coffee House at 45b High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Latte at 54 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on May 4

• Rated 4: TGI Fridays at 4 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on May 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Eight Belles Public House at The Eight Belles, 28 Buckingham Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Halley's Comet at 101 Bradwell Road, Bradville, Milton Keynes; rated on June 21

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Eastern Express at 30 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: East Ocean Chinese Take Away at 89a High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: MK Rooster at 20a High Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 8 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Eat Your Heart Out at 8 Granville Square, Willen, Milton Keynes; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: My Chinese at 218 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Friars Fish and Chips at 34 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Oriental Inn Express at 77 Shearmans, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: The Old School House at London Road, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Smarts Fish Bar at 8 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 The Green, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on May 11