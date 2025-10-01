45-year-old mum of twins from Milton Keynes reaches national finals of Ms Great Britain contest

A working mum of identical twin boys has reached the glamourous final of the national Ms Great Britain contest.

Kaye Haddy, 45, is representing women In business and hopes to raise awareness of issues such as the gender pay gap.

A senior manager in Accounting Control at Santander one of the city’s biggest employers, she works part-time and juggles her role as a mum and a businesswoman.

“I want to share my knowledge on how to manage that with other women to empower them to fight for flexible working to keep careers alongside motherhood,” she says.

"I actually entered Miss GB in 1999 for Bedfordshire and came 4th…I’m back 26 years later ready for the crown and all that comes with it!”

The Ms Great Britain contest is celebrating its 80th year as one of the longest running pageants and its purpose is purpose is to promote impact over image.

“There even a classic age category for women over 45 now and I am the MK voice for the classics!” said Kaye, who lives on Middleton.

"I want to highlight the issues we face like gender pay gaps, which can mean women are retiring in pension poverty as we take breaks for childcare,” she explained.

Kaye recently abseiled down Francis Crick Institute in London to raise money for Cancer Research

Kaye is raising awareness of this as well as taking part in multiple fundraising campaigns for Cancer Research and A-sisterhood.

Last month she abseiled down the Francis Crick Institute in London with the Miss GB team for Cancer Research, helping contribute thousands to the cause.