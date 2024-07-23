5 Subway takeaways in Milton Keynes are scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - and this is what they thought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of MK’s Subway takeaways.

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency visited the premises and have just published their verdict. And it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 5: Subway at 18 The Stacey Bushes Trading Centre, Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, rated on May 17

5 Subways in Milton Keynes have been given new hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Subway at 1 Station Road, Newport Pagnell, rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Subway at 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, rated on March 12

• Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on March 11

This means that of MK’s 262 similar establishments with ratings, 171 (65%) have ratings of 5. None have zero ratings.