50 jobs available at new Tenpin Bowling venue set to open in Milton Keynes

Tenpin, the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment operator, is set to open its latest site in Milton Keynes in July.

The new venue, which is currently recruiting for more than 50 vacancies, will provide a high-energy entertainment centre with a range of exciting activities including bowling, karaoke, laser tag and range of Houdini’s escape rooms.

There’ll also be a state-of-the-art arcade games plus a lounge bar offering cocktails and a burger and pizza menu.

Following a significant investment, Tenpin in Milton Keynes will be also serve as a community hub offering the ultimate destination for time with family, friends, and colleagues, offering bowling with a twist, day or night.

The new site will be Tenpin’s 50th venue and is recruiting for jobs including deputy managers, unit supervisors and customer service assistants.

Amy Garrett, general manager at Tenpin Milton Keynes, said: “We’re really looking forward to being able to welcome customers through the doors of Tenpin Milton Keynes in July, and we’re sure those in the local area will enjoy spending time there with friends and family. We strive to always be a part of the communities that our sites operate in, and Milton Keynes is no different. We are thrilled to be bringing more than 50 jobs to the local area. If you have a positive outlook and love to provide great customer service, then apply now.”