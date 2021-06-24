50 new homes specifically for over 60s reach completion on Milton Keynes estate

A new development to build 50 high quality homes for people aged 60 and over has reached completion on an MK estate.

The Walnut Tree scheme is designed to help older people move out of homes that have become too big for them.

Called the Jupiter House retirement scheme, it has been created by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and developer and manager of McCarthy Stone.

Jupiter house retirement homes on Walnut Tree

More than a third of the 50 apartments have been sold off plan and the first homeowners have started to move in. Prices currently start from £225,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £340,000 for a two-bed. Rental and part buy part rent options are also available.

MKDP’s Peter Molloy said this demonstrates the demand in the city for specialist retirement accommodation.

“This is a prestige development providing high-quality low maintenance homes for MK’s older population. We know there’s a demand for these kind of

properties locally. Creating specialist retirement developments like this is good for residents who want to maintain their independence, and it frees up their former large family homes, which are also in demand locally as MK continues to grow and develop.”

Julie Ward, National Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, added: “At McCarthy Stone, we are committed to designing flexible homes which allow people to live independently and make the most of their retirement years. We are experiencing high levels of interest in Jupiter

House and we look forward to welcoming the first homeowners to this new community later this summer.”

As well as 26 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom apartments, Jupiter House will feature a homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens, and a hotel-style guest suite. A dedicated House Manager will take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call points will provide added peace-of-mind.

The Walnut Tree development is one of several similarly sized sites across Milton Keynes that MKDP is progressing to meet the need for new housing.