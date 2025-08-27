6 riders to speed through Milton Keynes for Lloyds Tour of Britain Men are announced

The six riders that will line-up for the Great Britain Cycling Team (GBCT) in this September’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men have now been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six riders that will line-up for the Great Britain Cycling Team (GBCT) in this September’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men have today been announced.

Two riders will make their debuts in Britain’s biggest professional cycle race – Ben Chilton and Huw Buck-Jones – alongside a pair of returnees from the 2024 race, Ben Wiggins and Josh Golliker, with Josh Charlton and Matt Bostock completing the line-up that will pull on the national team jerseys in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprinter Matt Bostock is the most experienced of the six, having ridden the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men on four occasions since 2018, twice taking top ten stage results in bunch sprints.

Ben Wiggins during the 2024 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men

Former British under-23 time-trial champion Josh Charlton won a stage of the Rás Tailteann in Great Britain colours earlier this season, and is joined in the GBCT line-up by third placed rider from those 2023 Lloyds national time-trial championships, Joshua Golliker.

Golliker, who made his Lloyds Tour of Britain Men debut 12 months ago, has been racing for the EF Education – Aevolo development team in 2025, taking an impressive third place in the under 23 Gent – Wevelgem race in May.

The second returnee from 2024 is Ben Wiggins, who will race for GBCT for the second successive September. The 20-year-old, who is a former junior world and European champion on the track, is in his second season of racing with the prestigious Hagens Berman Jayco development team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making his debut in the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will be Derby’s Ben Chilton, runner up in the Lloyds Cyclo-cross National Championships earlier this year. A former winner of the Guildford Grand Prix round of the Lloyds national circuit series, Chilton has been racing in France this season, taking several victories on their domestic calendar.

The six-rider squad is completed by a second debutant, Huw Buck-Jones, who is also racing in France for the Bourg-en-Bresse club this season. Originally from North Wales, Buck-Jones has come from a mountain biking background, having competed in the under 23 cross-country event at the 2023 World Championships.

Matt Brammeier, Director Sportif for the Great Britain Cycling Team said: “For me, every time a rider pulls on the Great Britain jersey, they have the chance to inspire, which I think is incredibly special. With this year's Lloyds Tour of Britain I've brought together a mix of proven and experienced riders and those stepping up, giving them the platform to show what they can do to make the next steps in their careers. I'm certainly excited to see what we can do.”

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men begins on Tuesday 2 September with a pair of stages in Suffolk, the first from Woodbridge to Southwold, before a leg starting and finishing in Stowmarket. Following stages take in Milton Keynes on Thursday September 4 and a first visit to Ampthill in Central Bedfordshire, before a challenging Warwickshire stage ending in a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The race concludes with a brace of challenging stages in south Wales, before a final stage between the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport, Cardiff, on Sunday September 7.