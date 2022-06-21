60 contemporary new trackside homes to be built at Silverstone

Hitchin-based HG Construction has been appointed as the main contractor on the exclusive new scheme, called Escapade Silverstone.

The landmark scheme will comprise 60 contemporary new residences and a clubhouse designed by renowned architecture firm Twelve Architects.

The Escapade homes, which are available to purchase or stay in as a guest, have been billed as the ultimate experience for trackside enthusiasts, offering spacious, modern accommodation and driver-focused leisure facilities coupled with impressive views of the circuit.

The residences will offer guests light-filled entertaining spaces, high-specification acoustics and ensuite bathrooms, in addition to car parking.

The two-storey clubhouse will boast an indoor swimming pool and sauna, along with treatment rooms on the ground floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows and comfortable dining facilities on the first floor plus an 8.5m-high roof terrace.

Other amenities include a performance-focused gym and a private briefing room designed to enhance the year-round visitor experience at the UK’s only Grade 1 circuit.

Adam Quinn, managing director of HG Construction, said: “This is a really exciting project for HG Construction to be involved in, given its iconic location and unique design.

Plans are for 60 trackside residences

"Twelve Architects have produced a sleek and stylish architectural concept which will complement and enhance the exceptional surroundings, and we are delighted to be bringing it to life on behalf of Escapade.

"We have worked closely with the client to ensure that the bespoke elements of the scheme are delivered in the most efficient and effective way possible, and we look forward to seeing the buildings emerge over the next few months.”

Founder and CEO of Escapade, Will Tindall, said: “The opportunity to create something truly special at Silverstone requires partners who understand the nuances of such a challenging and complex location.

"Silverstone being a live racing circuit throughout the build, and the unique architectural and structural elements that make up our 14-acre project, mean we are pleased to work with HG on delivering our vision as it becomes reality.

Residence with garage

"We look forward to welcoming guests from mid-2023 and will work closely with HG on all aspects of the project until completion.”

For an overview of the scheme visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gl7zhtKPibw