60 minute delay on M1 leading to Milton Keynes after lorry crashes right off the carriageway

Recovery on ongoing and further lane closures are expected
By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Drivers have been warned of long delays currently on the M1 northbound between J12 (Flitwick) and J13 (Milton Keynes).

A “multiple vehicle collision” took place earlier this afternoon, say National Highways, and a lorry left the carriageway.

The large lorry smashed through the concrete barrier and into trees at the side of the motorway.

The lorry is stuck in trees on the M1 near Milton KeynesThe lorry is stuck in trees on the M1 near Milton Keynes
The lorry is stuck in trees on the M1 near Milton Keynes
The hard shoulder lane is closed as recovery of the lorry begins and further lane closures could be necessary as the afternoon progresses.

A spokesman for National Highways East said: “Recovery will be ongoing throughout the day with further lane closures expected.

“There is a 60 min delay...Please allow extra time for your journey.”

It is not known whether the lorry will be recovered before rush hour begins in a couple of hours.

The lorry crashed through the concrete barrier on the M1 near Milton KeynesThe lorry crashed through the concrete barrier on the M1 near Milton Keynes
The lorry crashed through the concrete barrier on the M1 near Milton Keynes

Meanwhile, National Highways East has released photographs on their Twitter page of the incident .

