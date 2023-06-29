60 minute delay on M1 leading to Milton Keynes after lorry crashes right off the carriageway
Drivers have been warned of long delays currently on the M1 northbound between J12 (Flitwick) and J13 (Milton Keynes).
A “multiple vehicle collision” took place earlier this afternoon, say National Highways, and a lorry left the carriageway.
The large lorry smashed through the concrete barrier and into trees at the side of the motorway.
The hard shoulder lane is closed as recovery of the lorry begins and further lane closures could be necessary as the afternoon progresses.
A spokesman for National Highways East said: “Recovery will be ongoing throughout the day with further lane closures expected.
“There is a 60 min delay...Please allow extra time for your journey.”
It is not known whether the lorry will be recovered before rush hour begins in a couple of hours.
Meanwhile, National Highways East has released photographs on their Twitter page of the incident .
