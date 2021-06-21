61 new Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes over the weekend
City' infection rate rises - but is still below the national average
Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:49 am
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:50 am
There were 61 positive coronavirus cases recorded throughout Milton Keynes over the weekend.
The seven-day infection rate in Milton Keynes has now risen to 67.5 cases per 100,000 people. This is still below the national average of 85.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Just one Covid patient is currently in Milton Keynes hospital.