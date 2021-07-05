63 more Covid cases confirmed in Milton Keynes today
MK's infection rate is now heading towards 200 cases per 100,000 people
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:14 pm
Another 63 positive Covid cases were confirmed throughout Milton Keynes
This comes on top of the 201 new cases recorded over the weekend and it brings the borough's infection rate up to 195.9 cases per 100,000 of the population.
However, this is still below the national average figure, which today stands at 229.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Nationally 27,334 people tested positive today and nine deaths were recorded. None of these took place in MK, where five Covid patients are currently in hospital.