65% of Milton Keynes homes are 'poorly insulated' and cost more to heat, figures reveal

The analysis published by MK Liberal Democrats reveals 19,112 households in Milton Keynes have received poor energy efficiency ratings, with EPCs in bands D, F or G,

This represents 65% of the borough’s total homes.

And people living in these households pay a total of £13,141,793.44 more each year for their energy bills, say the Lib Dems.

Currently all private rented sector need to have an EPC rating of at least E to be lawfully be let out after this date. But there is a government target to upgrade all homes to Band C by 2035.

The Milton Keynes Lib Dems are now demanding the government urgently invest in fixing leaky homes in the area and cutting people’s energy bills in the long term.

Their figures show those living in homes in Bands D to G pay an average of £687 more a year on energy bills than those with a Band C rating.

Meanwhile, those on the lowest energy efficiency ratings can pay nearly £1,000 more a year.

The research comes after the government refused to invest more in home insulation in its energy security strategy. The Liberal Democrats are calling for a windfall tax on the super profits of oil and gas companies which would raise an estimated £5 billion, £500m of which would be spent on upgrading poorly insulated homes.

Their Councillor Jane Carr said: “This Conservative government’s failure to tackle cold and leaky homes has piled misery on top of the cost of living crisis. They are completely out of touch with families in Milton Keynes who have been left struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.