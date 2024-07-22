Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former sheltered housing site is to house 66 new council homes on a city estate.

The Labour City Council has pledged to deliver the new ‘high-quality’ homes on Netherfield, on the site of the now-demolished Cripps Lodge.

The sheltered housing building became derelict after it was vacant and was bulldozed a couple of years ago.

Now Labour are setting in motion plans to begin building the new housing, which will be a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses, two and three bedroom bungalows and one and two bedroom apartments.

Artists' impression of how the new houses on Netherfiled would look

The number of people currently on the waiting list for a home is something the council does not disclose, but it is thought to be hundreds. Many have been waiting for years.

A decision will be taken next week to approve the procurement of a contractor for the Cripps Lodge site, which will need to meet the requirements of the council’s More for MK scheme, ensuring local employment, a local supply chain and value to the local economy.

The homes are due to be complete by 2027.

Cllr Ed Hume, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “Labour Milton Keynes City Council is committed to building the right mix of homes across the city to meet all needs, including council houses, affordable rent and truly affordable homes to buy and get people on the housing ladder.

“Cripps Lodge is in the heart of the community, and it is great news that the next steps of appointing a contractor for this project, also means further investment into local jobs, the local economy and local people.”