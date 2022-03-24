66 new council houses to be built in Milton Keynes

Dozens more "high-quality" council homes are to be built on Netherfield estate in Milton Keynes

The council is due to rubberstamp a decision next week to build 66 new properties and construction should start by the end of this year.

Planning permission has already been granted for homes to be built o the former council-owned Cripps Lodge care home site on Broadlands last year.

Artists' impression of the new Netherfield homes

There will be a mix of two and three-bedroom bungalows, three, four and five-bedroom houses and one and two bedroom apartments.

There will also be driveways and parking facilities, garden amenity, open space and soft landscaped areas.

However, in order for work to progress, the council must now purchase the leasehold of a small piece of land adjacent to the site from The Parks Trust.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Housing, will take the decision to obtain the land.

She said: “Milton Keynes Council has the most ambitious council house building plan for a generation. And, as the cost of living crisis deepens, I’m proud that we are continuing our commitment to building 500 new council properties for people in need – as everyone deserves a safe and secure place that they can call home.”