7 children desperately needed people to adopt them in Milton Keynes, says council

The council is seeking more people willing to adopt a child after seeing a “significant rise” in youngsters waiting to find a forever family.

Currently there are seven children in need of adoption in the city, officials have revealed.

In a bid to promote more interest, MK City Council is inviting families across Milton Keynes who could give a child a loving home to a special adoption information event later this month.

The event on Wednesday August 21 will cover all aspects of adoption, including how to get the process started.

More people willing to adopt a child are needed in Milton Keynes

MK City Council shares an adoption service called Adoption Connects with Central Bedfordshire Council. In the past five years, the team has helped 107 children in MK to find an adoptive family.

The event on 21 August will be held at the Central Bedfordshire Council offices from 5pm to 6:30pm. It’s open to all individuals, families and couples who are interested in adopting or just want to find out more. To register for a place, visit here.

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “Across the country, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of children needing adoption. We know of seven local children currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple who do not have children or established families. If you’ve ever considered adoption or just want to learn more, our event is for you. You’ll have the chance to meet our dedicated adoption team and hear from local adopters about their experience.”

Visit Adoption Connects website here or contact Adoption Connects on [email protected] or 0300 300 8090.