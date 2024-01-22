Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven major grid roads will be subject to temporary closures from next week as the council carries out pothole repairs.

And a further 20 smaller roads will also undergo pothole work during the same period, says Milton Keynes City Council.

Diversions will be in place but there could be traffic delays.

The affected roads are the H10 Bletcham Way (between the A5 and V10 junctions), V6 Grafton Street (H1 to H2), H7 Chaffron Way (V6 to V7) H5 Portway (V4 to A5), V5 Great Monks Street, the V4 Watling Street at Bletchley and the V1 Snellshall Street (H6 to H7).

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council said: “We'll be working on areas of the grid road network from next week carrying out repairs including fixing potholes.”

They said potholes will also be fixed on another 20 more minor roads during the same period, including two in the heart of the city centre –Elder Gate and Avebury Boulevard.

The other roads include Downs Barn Boulevard, Middlesex Drive, Kensington Drive, Western Road, Denbigh Road, Dawson Road, Old Wolverton Road, Stacey Avenue and Aylesbury Street.

The city is already experiencing traffic problem caused by the closure of the A509 near Newport Pagnell. This is closed for a year for the huge new 5000 new home MK East Development to begin.