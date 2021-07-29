70 cyclists to pedal through Milton Keynes tomorrow in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

Seventy cyclists are due to cycle through MK tomorrow and Saturday in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

The Jo Cox Way is a five day, 280-mile journey from West Yorkshire to London designed to keep the MP's legacy alive.

Sponsored by sports retailer Decathlon UK, the mixed ability riders set off from Jo’s Batley's Spen constituency in West Yorkshire yesterday (Wednesday). They are joined for the entire route by Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, MBE, who has herself just won the Batley and Spen seat in a by-election.

The Jo Cox Way riders

The riders will be passing through New Bradwell, Stantonbury, Great Linford, Pennyland, Willen Park, Campbell Park and Woolstone tomorrow before arriving at Kents Hill Park Conference Centre for an overnight stop. You can view the route here.

On Saturday they will pass through Walnut Tree, Walton Park, Caldecotte, Bow Brickhill, Little Brickhill on their way to Uxbridge, Middlesex.

Local people are invited to gather from 9.30am to cheer them on their way.

The wheels on this pedal-powered initiative were set in motion five years ago by North Yorkshire business executive and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian, BEM.

The cyclists will be passing through Milton Keynes on Friday and Saturday

“I never actually met Jo,” he said. “But her belief in creating a fairer, kinder world for everyone really touched me and spurred me on to develop the Jo Cox Way so that I and my fellow cyclists can help continue her work and celebrate her big heart, generosity of spirit and commitment to bring about change.

“This year’s ride is going to play an important role in helping to establish a new normal for us all. Individuals

taking part will form lasting friendships through this shared experience and we will celebrate community in

the towns and villages we ride through and do our bit to bring business to local hotels, shops, cafés and

pubs as we wend our way through the countryside.”

Kim Leadbeater said: “I am delighted and extremely excited that the Jo Cox Way ride is back, providing a

fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and different backgrounds to connect and engage with one

another.

“The past 12 months has been incredibly challenging for us all, as so many people have been affected by lockdown and physical distancing. But it is amazing to see that, despite all the difficulties, many people’s commitment to making a difference has only grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a reinvigorated ride to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”