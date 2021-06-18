70 more Covid cases overnight in Bucks as national figure soars by 10,809

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Buckinghamshire increased by 70 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures reveal that 32,609 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (June 17) in Buckinghamshire, up from 32,539 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Covid is on the rise again

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Buckinghamshire now stands at 5,995 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,126.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 10,809 over the period, to 4,600,623.

Buckinghamshire's cases were among the 554,926 recorded across the South East, a figure which rose by 892 over the period.