National Animal Welfare Trust has been helping animals and their owners since the 70s
Are you looking to add a furry friend to the family?
National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Bedfordshire has plenty of adorable animals that may be the perfect fit to join your household. NAWT in Aspley Guise is currently looking after animals in need of their forever home – including dogs, cats and small animals.
The centre, formally known as HULA Animal Rescue, is currently under renovation.
Daniella Robinson, Centre Supervisor, said: “Our NAWT Bedfordshire centre is currently going through a massive rebuild which will allow us to help more unwanted and homeless animals. It is costing us a considerable amount of money, that we need to make by fundraising. So, any donations towards the cost of the rebuild would be greatly appreciated. If you want to find out more about our rebuild or our Buy a Brick campaign please visit the website.”
Here are 8 animals currently in the care of the centre. To find out more information, visit the National Animal Welfare Trust website.
1. Bella
Bella is a beautiful eight-year-old Akita cross Collie who has lots of love to give. Bella can be nervous by nature and takes a little time to warm up to new people, but is excitable once settled into the home. Bella loves a cuddle on the sofa, and would make a wonderful addition to a family with time, patience, and encouragement. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
2. Caesar
Caesar is a very sweet one-year-old mastiff cross who loves to be around people and having lots of fuss and attention. Caesar is a very playful boy who loves all types of toys and gets through them pretty quickly, so loves regular shopping trips to pick out more. His favourite thing to do is explore new places and he loves his long walks in the woods. He will need a patient and confident new owner who will help him settle into the home. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
3. Lottie
This seven year old bulldog is looking for a new home through no fault of her own. Lottie's behaviour has improved since returning to the rescue, and once she trusts you Lottie will be the friendliest companion. Lottie would be suited to being the only pet in the home. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire
4. Bronson
Bronson is an 18-month-old neutered male bunny who is looking for a new home with another rabbit that he can call his new friend. This super sweet and confident rabbit will happily come over to say hello, and could happily live with children and other animals in the new home. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire