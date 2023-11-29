80s pop legend brings her ‘Very Mari’ Christmas Party to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed 80s pop legend and Neasden’s very own Queen of Soul Mari Wilson, hosts a Christmas cracker of a live show at The Stables on December 16.

Mari, whose trademark beehive hairdo towered over British pop in the 1980s, is hosting A Very Mari Christmas Party, a short run of special festive UK live shows for Christmas 2023 with musical director Richard Cottle at the helm, skilfully guiding singers, horns and a red-hot rhythm section through sackfuls of merry harmonies and soul-stirring tidings of great joy.

The show will feature Mari’s eight-piece band, The New Wilsations, with guests The Mike Flowers Pops and chart-topping crooner and song-stylist Mike Flowers adding some sartorial elegance and groovy melodies to the party. The Meyer Dancers will kick off the evening, adding an extra touch of glitter and panache with their unique brand of 60s go-go dancing and disco moves.

Also joining the sleigh ride will be the always snappily-attired VP Of Vinyl DJ Martin Green, spinning his collection of festive 45s to get everybody in the mood and boppin’ around the Christmas tree.

Mari will be performing all her much-loved hits, including ‘Just What I Always Wanted,’ ‘Cry Me A River.’ ‘Beat The Beat,’ plus many more favourites, along with tunes of yuletide yesterdays. Singalong-a-Christmas, competition prizes and plenty more seasonal surprises will entertain fans ‘until they drop like the needles of a Norwegian Spruce’.

Mari said: “I’m so excited to bring you my Christmas cracker of a show with The New Wilsations. I’ll be duetting with the legend that is Mike Flowers and we can dance the night away with the incredible Meyer Dancers. I’m so pleased to have DJ Martin Green joining us on the decks too, spinning his festive 45s. As well as yuletide singalongs, of course I will be singing many of my big 80s hits. I wonder just how many costume changes I can get away with?”

Mari has also confirmed that she is currently writing and recording an album of new, original songs for 2024 release.