9 of the best takeaways in Milton Keynes according to Just Eat user ratings

These are nine of the best takeaways in Milton Keynes, according to Just Eat user ratings.

1. Morriscos Peri Peri 5.2 stars out of 6 for overall rating. Absolutely amazing food great prices best chicken and chips Ive had in a long time. Highly recommended Just Eat Reviewer

2. Kafila Indian 5.2 stars out of 6 for overall rating. Amazing food and so so fast to deliver. Most consistent and delicious Indian food Ive ever had. Fantastic Just Eat Reviewer

3. Persian Grill Kitchen 5.3 stars out of 6 for overall rating. The food was amazing as always! Generous portions, hot and full of flavour Just Eat Reviewer

4. Chutneys 5.3 stars out of 6 for overall rating. Fantastic as always. Best Indian takeaway in Milton Keynes Just Eat Reviewer

