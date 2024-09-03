9 road closures are planned this week in Milton Keynes - and one will cause delays of more than 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week: This is on the A5 southbound, Little Brickhill, where the exit slip road lane will remain closed until January 1 2025 for construction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks. These are:

Nine roads will be closed this week in Milton Keynes

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm September 3 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture.

• M1, from 10pm September 3 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway roundabout entry slip - slip road closure for fault repair on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, A422 Abbey Hill to A509 Portway - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings.

• A5, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - carriageway closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm September 16 to 4am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Portway roundabout exit slips - lane closure for technology works on behalf of Tracsis.