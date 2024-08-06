9 road closures for Milton Keynes motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Nine different roads on the National Highways network are to be closed for repairs and works over the next fortnight.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

These roads are:

• A5, from 8pm July 30 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - back to back lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 5am July 31 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 2024 to 6am January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, Between jct 14 entry and exit slips - lane closure for drainage survey on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 2pm to 11pm on August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: Stadium MK: A5 Neil Young Concert - moderate traffic expected.

• M1, from 10pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedu