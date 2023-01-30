9-year-old twins from Milton Keynes become published authors for the second time

The youngest authors in MK have just published their second book – at the tender age of nine.

Twin sisters Eva and Amaira had their first book published when they were just six yeas old and they have written and illustrated both manuscripts themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heartwarming storybooks teach children about the importance of diversity and disability inclusion in a fun and engaging way.

Twins Eva and Amaira are accomplished authors at the age of nine

Eva and Amaira began writing short stories during lockdown from their Shenley Church End home, taking inspiration from events around them, including a fly stuck in a spider's web in their garden and a research project on hares and rabbits.

They turned each short story into a fable, complete with a moral.

The first book, called 'Short Stories: By the Children, For the Children' prompted great reviews on Amazon, where it sells in paperback for £3.99 or can be downloaded free on Kindle Unlimited.

The twins’ second book is called Short Stories 11 and is priced at £5.99 or free on Kindle Unlimited.

It is described as “a great collection of beautifully illustrated short stories about disability and inclusion for children to teach them about acceptance and diversity.”

The description adds: “It is not just a storybook, it's a mission to spread love, acceptance, and understanding in today's world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eva and Amaira are strong advocates for disability inclusion and have their own website called BeingPurple, which helps drive awareness for people with disabilities.