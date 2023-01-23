Ninety new jobs are on on offer at Willen Lake, Milton Keynes most popular beauty spot.

All the roles promise loads of variety and fun, a real living wage and plenty of fresh air, says The Parks Trust

The new recruits will be offered the opportunity to join the Willen Lake team throughout the new season which begins this April.

Some of the team at Willen Lake

Positions are available right across park in popular attractions such as Splash ‘n’ Play, Treetop Extreme, Watersports and boat hire. Full training will be given to successful candidates.

The general manager of Willen Lake, Rob Wood, said: “We’re looking for people who know how to make a visitor’s day, with masses of enthusiasm, passion and respect for the diverse range of people who visit the park over the season which runs from April to October.

“I’d tell anyone who’s interested in applying to go for it. Don’t be put off if you’ve never worked in a place like Willen Lake before. So long as a candidate shows us a first-class attitude to customer service, we will offer them great training, a brilliant atmosphere and rewarding pay.”

Waterfront Supervisor, Rosie Page, is about to start her third season at Willen Lake. She said: “I’m not a fan of sitting down so working at Willen Lake is the ideal role for me! Seeing people leave tired but happy after a day with us is really rewarding. There’s so much to do at Willen Lake for visitors, and the same applies for staff too.”

