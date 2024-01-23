93% of households in Milton Keynes now have access to high speed gigabit broadband, data reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt have welcomed the news that 93.6% of Milton Keynes now have access to Gigabit broadband.

And they says it’s all thanks to investment from the Conservative Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some 80 per cent of the UK now has access to high-speed internet connectivity as the UK’s next major connectivity milestone is reached, as the government delivers on its promise to grow the economy whilst making life easier for people through access to faster broadband.

The government launched Project Gigabit in Milton Keynes and elsewhere

The Conservative Government announced Project Gigabit in 2019 – a flagship £5 billion programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.

Gigabit coverage across the UK has increased rapidly in recent years – from one in ten households in 2019 to eight in ten today.

This means the majority of premises can access gigabit-capable networks and is a significant improvement in a short timeframe, meaning the UK is currently building gigabit networks faster than any EU country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Conservative Government is working with broadband suppliers and sticking to its long-term plan to achieve at least 85 per cent gigabit coverage of the UK by 2025, and nationwide coverage by 2030.

Better connectivity boosts productivity for businesses, unlocking new digital opportunities for people in every corner of the country, helping to grow the economy and create a brighter future for all.

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “It is brilliant news that Milton Keynes has 93.6% of Gigabit broadband coverage providing better connectivity to the internet.

“The way we all live, work and study has changed with many relying on the internet to get on with our daily lives and that is why I am glad to see increased coverage across the city.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, commented: “It is brilliant news for both households and businesses in Milton Keynes that Gigabit broadband covers 93.6% of the city and our rural areas thanks to the work of the telecoms industry and Conservative Government action.

“This work will mean that people can enjoy better internet connectivity, making their lives easier and more productive.