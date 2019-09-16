95 people arrested after major police operation involving forces across Bucks, Herts and Oxon

A total of 95 people have been arrested following a joint operation between Thames Valley Police, Hertfordshire Constabulary, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police.

Between Tuesday 10 and Thursday 12 September, four police forces came together for a proactive operation focusing on the major road networks in the south east of the country.

Police swoop as part of the operation

Officers from the forces’ proactive and roads policing teams worked together patrolling the road networks, supported by a joint intelligence team who also monitored ANPR cameras across all force areas.

Over the three day operation, 95 people were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to burgle and handling stolen goods. These 95 arrests also included a number of individuals who were wanted for offences including aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Andy Alexander, tactical commander for the operation, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to work with a large number of colleagues across the south east for this three day operation.

“Working collaboratively is a priority for us all as we work to keep our communities safe. We will continue to work together as we investigate these offences fully.”