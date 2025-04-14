“A disgusting betrayal of trust”: Bletchley man found guilty of sexual activity with a girl
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elvis Nosakhare, 40, from Sheelin Grove in Bletchley, met the mother of his victim through online dating before going on to abuse her daughter.
Following a five-day trial, a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court found Nosakhare guilty by a majority decision, of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and three counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.
Nosakhare is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 29 for the offences, which happened in the Thames Valley.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bryn Smith, from the force’s Child Abuse Unit said: “Elvis Nosakhare met the mother of the victim via online dating and then abused her daughter in a disgusting betrayal of trust.
“The victim has shown immense bravery throughout this extremely difficult time. I hope that now Nosakhare has been found guilty it provides the victim some closure and helps her and her family to move on with their lives.
“Thames Valley Police has dedicated teams who investigate sexual offences, support victims and bring offenders to justice.
“I would encourage anyone with information about sexual offences and victims of sexual offences to contact the police.
“You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff.
“You can contact the force in many ways, by calling 101, via our website, or by visiting a police station.”