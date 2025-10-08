“A genuinely lovely man”: Tributes pour in after death of ‘parkrunner extraordinaire’ at Milton Keynes event

Hundreds of people have shared their sadness after the death of a prominent runner at an event in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

Mark Layzell died shortly after the weekly run at Bury Field in Newport Pagnell, despite help from the parkrun team, emergency services, and the air ambulance.

The 57-year-old was a member of Stopsley Striders, not far from where he lived in Luton. He joined in 2014 and became a coach after starting out as a beginner.

The University of Bedfordshire IT technician was described as dedicated, friendly and approachable by members of the running club.

Mark Layzell. Picture: Luton Wardown parkrun

Club president, Karen Ashby, and member secretary, Chris McLaren, said the news of his death was "devastating".

Karen explained: “He really threw himself into the club and running community. We were extremely shocked, devastated… I just couldn’t believe the news.”

In 2016, Mark set out to complete all of the parkruns in London – a total of 65, starting with his first in Dulwich. He used his popular blog, Silent Runner, to inform people of his progress and track his runs across the country.

Karen said: “He completed all the parkruns around London… and then he had a few months off injured, and he just started coming back to running.”

Mark also raised thousands for charities through his running – notably for Keech Hospice and in memory of one of Wardown parkrun's founders, Lisa Langford.

The Luton Wardown parkrun team paid tribute to Mark, saying: “It is with great sadness that we have to let you know of the death of Luton parkrunner extraordinaire – Mark Layzell (aka The Silent Runner). Our thoughts are with Mark's mum, his family and his numerous friends, colleagues, fellow walkers, runners and parkrunners around the country (and probably the world).”

Online, fellow runners and friends shared memories of him as a runner, volunteer and friend.

Dave Farrell said: “Struggling to find the right words to say, Mark was a gentle human being who epitomised kindness in his actions and words to all. I shall miss you, my friend, and our chats over our beloved Luton. I shall be proud to wear our colours on Saturday in your honour.”

The avid Luton Town fan will be remembered at this Saturday’s parkrun at Wardown Park, where people are encouraged to come early and bring stories, photographs and memories of Mark.

Chris added: “He really was a genuinely lovely man, very, very sincere.”