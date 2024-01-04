A heart-warming celebration of benevolence: Successful end-of-year thanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the 21st of December, Emiran HealthCare hosted an unforgettable end-of-year thanksgiving/charity event, bringing together community leaders, business owners, and charities for an evening of gratitude, compassion, and shared commitment to making a positive impact.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Mayoress of Milton Keynes, Mrs Mandy Legg, who added a touch of grace and community spirit to the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business leaders joined hands with Emiran HealthCare to contribute to the success of the event, symbolizing the strong bonds between local businesses and community welfare.

Emiran HealthCare's Charity Event

Representatives from various charities, including The Milton Keynes University Hospital Charity, Harry’s Rainbow, Al’s Pals and The Mk Bus Shelter, were in attendance, creating a collaborative atmosphere aimed at enhancing the collective efforts towards social responsibility.

The end-of-year thanksgiving/charity event served as a platform to express gratitude for the support received throughout the year from the community, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Emiran HealthCare successfully raised £1,100.16 (One thousand one hundred pounds and sixteen pence) through generous donations, sponsorships, and fundraising activities during the event, reinforcing the community's commitment to philanthropy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funds raised were donated to some of the different charities in attendance contributing to the ongoing initiatives and programs that Emiran HealthCare champions.Prince Asikpo, The Managing Director, expressed profound gratitude, stating,

Emiran Healthcare donating £500.16 for the MK Hospital Charity

"The overwhelming support from the Mayoress, local businesses, and charities has been truly heartening. Together, we are building a stronger, more compassionate community."

Mayoress Legg shared her thoughts, saying,

"It's a privilege to witness the unity and generosity of our community. Events like these highlight the power of collective action in creating positive change."As Emiran HealthCare reflects on the success of this event, the organization remains committed to fostering collaboration, enhancing community well-being, and making a lasting impact. Plans are already underway for next year's event, with a renewed sense of purpose and enthusiasm.

For more inquiries, please contact:

Emiran HealthCare

01908299170