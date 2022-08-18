Walton High has announced its ‘delight’ with the grades Sixth Form students achieve in both A-Level exams and other Post 16 qualifications.

The school has described its 2022 results ‘pleasing’, noting pupils undertook a diverse range of examinations.

Also, the school revealed it achieved especially strong performances in Art and Design, Business Studies, English Language, Geography,

Mathematics, Performing Arts, Religious Studies, Sport and Spanish.

Over 50% of the A-level grades awarded were A*-B and 50% of all vocational grades awarded were Distinction * or Distinction.

A spokesperson for the school said: “These results demonstrate Walton High’s continued standing as the Post 16 provider of choice in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area.

The school has praised its class of 2022, for adapting to the unique challenges of studying during a pandemic.

Walton High says its students showcased “resourcefulness and character”, while working “extremely hard” to achieve their grades.

The spokesperson added: “Our young people have demonstrated creativity and fortitude in their time at Walton High; we are extremely impressed with how they have maximised their opportunities and we are proud of their personal growth and accomplishments in and out of the classroom.

"The progress of our students is a testament to the capability and commitment of our talented teachers and support staff who are a credit to Walton High.

“We are thrilled that, yet again, our students will be leaving us to attend some of the country’s most prestigious universities to study a range of highly sought after courses.

"Maciej Jankowski’s A* A* A* grades will see him attend the University of Southampton to read Psychology; joining him there will be Tommy Jenkins whose A* A* A grades will allow him to study Economics and Actuarial Science. Also reading Psychology, but at Loughborough University, will be Patrycja Wiatrowska (A* A* A B). Abigail Kos (A* A* A) will study Environmental Science at the Open University. Isaiah Grimmond-Thompson (A

A A) will study Biomedical Studies at King’s College London and Ellie McManus (A* A A) will read Medicine at Newcastle University. Walton High will be well represented at The University of Birmingham where with Tim Penley (A* A* A) going to study Computer Science and Dalila Ally-Basalama (A* A C) reading Education and Sociology. The University of Nottingham will welcome Abida Talib (A A A) to pursue Chemical and Environmental

Engineering.

"Tom Appleton (A A A) is going to the University of Leeds to read Geography and Sean Biard (A* A A) is reading Chemistry at the University of Manchester. Lottie Coleman’s A A A grades will see her go to the University of Winchester to study Fashion Marketing. Tahia Rashid (A* A B) will be reading Law at Westminster University. Students who pursued an Applied General or Technical pathway are equally celebrating

their success with Melita Macijauskaite’s Dist*Dist*Dist* taking her to the University of Northampton to study Psychology. Andrea Lyubenov (A* Dist Dist) is pursuing Accounting and Finance at The University of Leicester whilst Bailey Lamborghini (Dist* Dist Dist) will attend Oxford Brookes University to read Business and Marketing Management. Maliya Tijani (Dist * Dist Dist* Dist) is going on to specialise in Editing and Post Production at Ravensbourne University London. Jack Lloyd-Luttman’s Dist*Dist*Dist* will see him study Sport, Exercise and Health Science at the University of Birmingham and Panna Reka Veres (Dist*Dist*Dist*) is heading to Manchester Metropolitan to pursue Sport Coaching.

"Kyle Allwood (D*DD) continues to follow his passion for Art and Design at Milton Keynes College. Emily Lack (Dist* Dist* Dist) will attend the Institute for Contemporary Theatre to read Musical Theatre.

"A number of our students have secured highly competitive apprenticeships with major local employers. Theo Summerfield (Dist* Dist* Dist*) will join Network Rail to begin a degree apprenticeship in Data Analytics and Business Management. Neil Patel will go on to complete a Business Analyst apprenticeship through Santander. Finally, Thomas Hodgson (B C C) will start an Accounting apprenticeship with the Merkur Casino.

“We wish all our students well on their chosen pathways and know that they have very bright futures ahead. They will build on these achievements and have a significant impact in their respective fields as well as contributing positively to the wider community. We cannot wait to hear about their many adventures beyond Walton High.”

