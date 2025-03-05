A council initiative to stop cars from parking on the pavement has been slammed as ‘a load of bollards’ by some residents.

Pavment parking in Bletchley’s Queensway has been a bugbear for years, with townspeople complaining it was illegal and unsafe.

Last month MK City Council finally pledged to take action – and almost overnight they kitted out the wide pavements with huge painted contraptions to stop vehicles from getting through.

It is understood they will be planted with flowers and shrubs.

Is this better or worse than before? Opinions are divided.

But the move has caused heated debate on social media, with hundreds of people joining in the discussion about whether they structures are an improvement or an eyesore.

One resident took to the popular Milton Keynes Moan Facebook Page to describe the objects as “hideous ugly bollards”, saying Steve Wonder must have helped design them.

“To all those that moaned about the parking, well done. This is the solution…Just when you thought the high street couldn’t get any worse,” he wrote.

Another agreed, posting: “Why were people complaining so much? Even with cars parked on the pavements there was plenty of space to get by.”

Bletchley's Queensway before the giant bollard planters

A third wrote: “Bet they will be graffitied up in no time... Will look so much worse.”

But many people were quick to point out the dangers and nuisance of pavement parking and thought the giant bollards were a big improvement.

“It’s better than having cars parked there most haphazardly and people darting out from them,” wrote one.

There had previously been numerous complaints from members of the public and traders, who say the cars are a hazard and block the pavements to force disabled people or parents with buggies to step out into the road.

The council now also plans to up the number of penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued to offenders and bring in more enforcement patrols along Queensway.

Meanwhile, they say the planters are only temporary and will remain until “major improvement works”, including better parking and landscaping, begin in the town from this summer.

Cabinet member Cllr Akash Nayee said: “Labour is committed to improving Bletchley’s public spaces and ensuring that local people can enjoy a safer town centre and continue to work with the community to crack-down on issues.”.