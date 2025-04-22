"A loss for the whole world”: Bishop of Diocese for Milton Keynes and Bucks pays tribute to Pope Francis
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dr Steven Croft is the most senior bishop in the diocese, which covers the whole of Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Paying tribute, Dr Steven said of Pope Francis: "The very first minutes of his papacy were marked by humility, simplicity and grace.
"He centred his life on the joy of the gospel of the risen Jesus, the subject of his first encyclical.
"Francis recalled the whole world, people of every faith and none, to the care of the earth, our fragile home.
“His example and his words have called the Church throughout the world to greater humility and compassion for the poor.
"Francis took every opportunity to warn the world of the dangers and opportunities of new technology.
"He tried to build a church more inclusive of women and LGBT Christians. He reached out to other churches and other world faiths.
"He connected in profound ways with the young people of the world inside and beyond the Church for the rekindling of faith.
"He dedicated his life to the call of his Risen Lord and the service of the Church.
“Pope Francis gave up his life after a long illness and on the day after Easter when he led the Church throughout the world in the celebration of the resurrection.
"May Francis, God’s friend, rest in peace and rise in glory.”
Pope Francis’ death came less than 24 hours after he made a surprise appearance on the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square in Rome on Easter Sunday.
The Vatican announced yesterday that Pope Francis, who had recently spent 38 days in hospital with double pneumonia, had died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure.
It was announced this morning that Pope Francis’ funeral is scheduled to take place outdoors in front of St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday April 26.