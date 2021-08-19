A mum-of-three fears she and her children will be forced to sleep on the streets tonight

A 50-year-old mother of three fears she and her children will be sleeping on the streets tonight after being forced out of her temporary accommodation.

Kos Mahamed and her teenage children, who include twins with autism and learning difficulties, were evicted from the MK Council-provided home in Conniburrow by bailiffs this morning.

"We think it's because she was offered a house on the Lakes Estate and she refused it because it wasn't suitable for the twins and was much too far from their school," said her daughter Jasmine.

Kos and her children are currently camping outside the civic offices

If someone refuses an offer, a local authority has the power to seem them intentionally homeless - which means they have no statutory duty to house them

Jasmine has her own home but there is no room for her mum and her three brothers.

"I have Covid at the moment anyway, so I'm powerless to do anything," she said.

"Ever since the bailiffs came, mum has been at the city centre with all her suitcases. We've been calling the council all day but so far she's been given nowhere to go.

"She hasn't got enough money for them all to go to a hotel so I don't know what she'll do. She says she's going to stay outside the council offices, but surely they won't let her and the children sleep there all night?"

The Citizen has put in an urgent request to MK Council for information about whether they intend to help Kos and her family.