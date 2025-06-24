Organised by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) the Art in the Park event featured live music, art-themed workshops and a colourful parade.

Held to coincide with United Nations International Refugee Week, the theme running through the event was Belonging.

The blazing sunshine and warm temperatures brought out the crowds and gave a real summer festival atmosphere to proceedings.

One of the day’s highlights was the Parade of Colours led by the Kinetika Bloco Youth Band, and featuring art designed by Emma Garofal, which made its way through the centre of the city.

Audiences were entertained by live music from artists including headliner Sefo Kanuteh and colourful and energetic performances from groups including the Greek Delta Dancers, the Caribbean Steel Drummers, Stony Redcaps Morris Dancers and the Rajasthan Heritage Band.

In the art marquee visitors were able to unleash their creative sides, trying out activities including Islamic calligraphy, Turkish marbling and community projects such as the Tree of Life artwork.

The Food Village offered foods from all over the world, including stands specialising in Greek, Indian, Chinese, African and Lebanese food amongst others.

Stalls offered items including handmade jewellery, colourful scarves and soaps for sale, while Mistry Magic & Facepainting added even more colour to the atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event MKIAC director Anouar Kassim MBE said: “Art in the Park is about joy, visibility, and celebrating the power of shared experience.

“Seeing so many people come together from so many backgrounds to celebrate belonging, heritage and creativity was incredibly moving.

“We’re proud to offer this space for reflection, expression and connection, especially at a time when it matters more than ever.”

MKIAC’s next big community event is the City of Codes and Light, scheduled for Saturday August 4.

This will feature storytelling, digital art and live music, and will include a projection show on the city’s Central Library, a parade through the city centre and a multicultural concert in Campbell Park.

Parade of Colours The Parade of Colours, which made its way through the city centre, was one of the highlights of this year's Art in the Park

Parade of Colours There were many creative and colourful designs on show during the parade

Art in the Park There were a host of music and dance performances throughout the day in Campbell Park to entertain the crowds

Art in the Park The day was organised by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture group and was billed as a celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit