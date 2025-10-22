A5 closed after crash involving car and bus in Milton Keynes

The A5 is closed northbound this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a bus in Milton Keynes

The A5 is closed northbound this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a bus in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Portway North at just after 1.30pm on October 22.

Bucks Fire and Rescue has reported that 17 passengers were removed from the bus following the incident, and that there were no injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car driver self-evacuated from his vehicle with assistance from firefighters, before he was assessed by South Central Ambulance Service.

Large amounts of oil and debris were on the road following the collision, with National Highways attending to complete clear up works, and assist with traffic management.

A diversion route is in operation, with road users advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.