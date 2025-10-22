A5 closed after crash involving car and bus in Milton Keynes
The incident happened on Portway North at just after 1.30pm on October 22.
Bucks Fire and Rescue has reported that 17 passengers were removed from the bus following the incident, and that there were no injuries.
The car driver self-evacuated from his vehicle with assistance from firefighters, before he was assessed by South Central Ambulance Service.
Large amounts of oil and debris were on the road following the collision, with National Highways attending to complete clear up works, and assist with traffic management.
A diversion route is in operation, with road users advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.