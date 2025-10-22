A5 closed after crash involving car and bus in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:04 BST
The A5 is closed northbound this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a bus in Milton Keynesplaceholder image
The A5 is closed northbound this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a bus in Milton Keynes
The A5 is closed northbound this afternoon after a crash involving a car and a bus in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened on Portway North at just after 1.30pm on October 22.

Most Popular

Bucks Fire and Rescue has reported that 17 passengers were removed from the bus following the incident, and that there were no injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car driver self-evacuated from his vehicle with assistance from firefighters, before he was assessed by South Central Ambulance Service.

Large amounts of oil and debris were on the road following the collision, with National Highways attending to complete clear up works, and assist with traffic management.

A diversion route is in operation, with road users advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSouth Central Ambulance ServiceNational Highways
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice