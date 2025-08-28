Drivers in Milton Keynes are today celebrating the end of one of the most frustrating road closures the city has ever seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A509 was closed in September 2023 from the junction with Newport Pagnell to the Tickford Roundabout (A422) – a much-used route to the M1 Junction 14.

The closure was to allow infrastructure to be built for the major MK East Strategic Urban Extension development of 5,000 new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally developers said it would last for a year but the September 2024 deadline came and went with no explanation to the frustrated motorists who were forced to put up with a lengthy diversion and traffic delays.

Newport Pagnell councillor Jane Carr celebrates the A509 reopening

To make matters even worse, the delays have more recently been exacerbated by complicated roadworks on the nearby Willen Road roundabout and junction.

Over the months drivers have rapidly been losing patience, particularly when faced with getting in and out of Newport Pagnell at school run times or travelling to Junction 14 during the rush hour.

This morning, Thursday August 28,the bollards and road closed signs were finally removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City councillors, MP Chris Curtis and even television cameras were there to mark the occasion.

Newport Pagnell’s Lib Dem councillor Jane Carr said: “This has taken far too long.. After two long years it's time to be thankful.”

One resident promptly responded: “Thankful for the massive failure? It only took 20 months to build the M1, 66 years ago. It’s taken longer for them to build a roundabout on a road that already existed!”

City Council leader Pete Marland had previously clarified: “ Milton Keynes City Council is not responsible for the road works being undertaken to upgrade the highway from Tickford Roundabout to the M1, nor the upgrade of the old Willen Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work is being carried out by the contractor of the developer of MK East to upgrade capacity at the junctions for the new homes and logistics site planned for the area.”

He added: "The delay in the developer being able to complete the works on the original schedule was caused by the very wet weather last year.”

Originally the developer wanted to extend the works into 2026, revealed Pete. But after representations made to the developers by Cllr Debbie Whitworth, Labour MK City Councillor for Olney ward, and Chris Curtis, Labour Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes North, the council limited the extension of the works order to six months.

Pete said: "The junctions in question were already causing delays before the works started but the new capacity will mean that, once complete, local residents will benefit from the better road lay out and increased capacity. Therefore while the delay is very unfortunate and was out of the control of the council, I believe that the short term disruption caused by insisting on developers improving our city’s infrastructure will be outweighed by the overall benefit to the city in the longer-term.”

Chris Curtis said: "I know this has been incredibly frustrating for residents but I am pleased to see new road infrastructure prioritised ahead of new developments being moved into.”