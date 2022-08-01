Abandoned motorbike arson caused this much devastation to scenic area of Milton Keynes

The fire spread quickly

Five fire engines and 20 firefighters were called to a fire in a field by the balancing lakes at Wolverton Mill around 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

Due to the dry conditions, the flames spread rapidly and damaged a huge area of grass and associated wildlife.

Smoke filled Wolverton and the adjoining town of Stony Stratford and the blaze was visible for miles.

The burnt out motorcycle can be seen

Jonathan Taylor from Aniseed Photo captured the blaze on our video using an DJI Mini 2 drone.

Firefighters used three hose reel jets, beaters and water backpacks and were at the scene for hours.

The area is owned by The Parks Trust. A spokesman said: “The fire was believed to have been caused by a motorcycle being abandoned and set on fire.”

They have now appealed for witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously with a bike in the area.

“If you witnessed this incident, please support us by reporting any information to the police using the reference number DP-25666-22-4343-00,” said the spokesman.

Five appliances and crew from Aylesbury, West Ashland, Buckingham and Bedfordshire attended the fire. An area measuring around 100m by 50m was damaged.

The tinderbox conditions have caused havoc around MK over the past few days. Yesterday (Sunday) evening a fire in a pile of rubbish in a Hodge Lea back garden spread to a garage of an adjoining house in Culrain Place.