About to be wed couple treated to £3,000 of furniture out of the blue by M&S in Milton Keynes

Two M&S Milton Keynes customers were treated to more than £3,000 worth of furniture this month as part of the Sparks reward scheme.

The scheme sees a Sparks customer treated every week in every store to the shopping they’re buying for free – whether that’s a basket of food or expensive new furniture.

M&S customer Mike Jarvis had been shopping for a new sofa with his partner ahead of their upcoming wedding.

It was like winning the lottery, said Mike, who is pictured with his partner

And he was told he would get the £3,000 sofa for free!

Mike said: “It was such an amazing situation and totally caught us off guard. We are regular M&S customers and we visit the store most weeks, but this time we were picking out new furniture as we are getting married very soon.

"When the team told us we had got our shopping for free we couldn’t believe it - it was like winning the lottery! The store team were so lovely and even gave us a round of applause.”

Lindsey Cuthbertson, store manager at M&S Milton Keynes, said: “The Sparks programme is all about making good things happen every time you shop with M&S – and it doesn’t get much better than this! Mike and his partner were surprised and delighted to receive their Sparks reward and it was fantastic for the team to be able to celebrate along with them.”