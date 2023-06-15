'Abusive' man is banned from every single place in Milton Keynes in rare move by authorities

A very rare anti-social behaviour injunction has been imposed to prevent a public nuisance man from entering any part of Milton Keynes for the next five years.

Milton Keynes City Council went to court to obtain the injunction for Omar Ali due to his prolific harassment, abuse and exploitation of vulnerable people.

It sends out the strongest possible message that such behaviour will not be tolerated anywhere in MK.

Omar Ali is banned from setting foot in Milton Keynes for five years

The order was granted following a lengthy investigation by the council. The evidence gathered showed that Mr Ali was engaging in offences including drug exploitation, taking over the properties of vulnerable people, and stealing their money.

The injunction means Mr Ali cannot enter the city for five years and he is forbidden from engaging in violent or exploitative behaviour anywhere.

If he is caught entering MK or committing any of these offences he will be arrested immediately.

The investigation was in relation to civil proceedings and is separate to the criminal justice process.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said:“We don’t want people in our city whose sole intention is to exploit vulnerable people.

“This sends out a strong message that this type of behaviour will never be tolerated and we’re prepared to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable residents.“It’s thanks to our colleagues and partners that we were able to get this result and put an end to this offender inflicting any further misery in our communities.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Tristan Brace from Thames Valley Police said: “This is the result of an intensive multi-agency effort and is a great example of how we are working together in Milton Keynes to disrupt and prevent offences of this nature taking place.“Those wishing to cause harm are not welcome here and we will use all tools available to us to make Milton Keynes a safer place.”

