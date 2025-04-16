Academy that teaches music to hundreds of local people wins two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An academy that brings music skills to hundreds of people of all ages has been honoured with two top awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Music Academy has won MKBAA awards for excellence in both the arts and business, cementing its reputation as one of the most impactful cultural organisations in the region

The Wolverton facility offers lessons for guitar, voice, singing, piano, drums, bass, cello and violin and it has been a cornerstone of music education in Milton Keynes for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MKBAA honour acknowledges the Academy’s cultural contribution to the region, while the SME Silver Award recognises outstanding business leadership, innovation, and community engagement.

Milton Keynes Music Academy offers lessons in a variety of instruments

“We are absolutely thrilled—and still a little incredulous—to receive two such prestigious awards within weeks of each other,” said Gabriele Baldocci, the academy’s founder and director. “It’s a powerful reminder of the impact music education can have, not just artistically, but as a force for community, growth, and opportunity.”

The awards highlight the strength of the Academy’s team. From Nagore’s exceptional business operations to Anna’s welcoming customer service and the commitment of the Academy’s outstanding teachers, each person has played a vital role.

A spokesperson for MKBAA (Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards) said: “The judges were impressed by this strong entry, and appreciated how they are bringing music, the arts and culture into schools and enlightening young minds. Their commitment to a creative and vibrant engagement programme, makes sure they reach a wide range of groups across the city”

Milton Keynes Music Academy offers in-person and online music lessons for all skill levels and ages, starting from the age of four,

For more information, visit here.