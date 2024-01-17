Acclaimed comedy magician Pete Firman brings his new TrikTok show to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning comedy magician Pete Firman is taking his ‘Triks’ back on the road with his brand-new show TrikTok, stopping off at The Stables in Milton Keynes on February 24.

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to be back touring with this exciting and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, lots of magic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling.”

Pete Firman will be appearing at The Stables on February 24

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy. TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magical skills in the flesh. Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of 2 million followers on social media and over 250 million views, with his snappy, astounding and regularly viral videos.

Pete is firmly established as the UK's top comedy magician and has appeared on countless television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. He will also appear in the upcoming second season of Good Omens, which will be released on Prime Video in summer 2023.