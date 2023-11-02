Additional funding of £75,000 for Milton Keynes projects offering mental health support

It will benefit programmes for children and young people

A number of community-based projects tackling mental health issues in Milton Keynes are set to benefit from additional funding of £75,000.

They include Q-Alliance, DAFS (Drug and Alcohol Family Support), The Wisdom Principle, Talkback Harry’s Rainbow, Arts for Health Milton Keynes and, pending confirmation, YMCA Final project.

The groups will use the funding to set up new projects aimed at reducing social isolation and loneliness, support sessions, networking events and outreach work with residents.

An example is the ‘Creative Courtyards’ project at Milton Keynes Hospital which encourages middle aged men and those experiencing social isolation to take part in creative art projects.

Community Action: MK will distribute the funds, made available by Milton Keynes Mental Health Alliance, which includes MK City Council and Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Foundation Trust.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “Those who face the greatest disadvantages in life also face the greatest risks to their mental health.

"It’s important that additional help and support is available to those who need it. We’ve worked closely with our health partners to identify projects that can make a real difference in our communities.”

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, added: “Poor mental health is something that can have devastating impacts and sadly, some groups are more at risk of self-harm, neglect, or suicide.