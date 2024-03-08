Additional £1.9m to be invested to help improve regeneration areas in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funds totalling £1.9million is to be invested in estates across Milton Keynes earmarked for regeneration and renewal.

The money will be used to improve green spaces, sports facilities and other facilities in Fullers Slade, Lakes Estate, Coffee Hall, Beanhill, Netherfield, North Bradvillle and Tinkers Bridge, thanks funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. (UKSPF)

It will also be used to boost job prospects for local residents with some of the money going directly to community programmes including sports, culture, arts and community based projects through a grant system.

Bletchley’s Lakes Estate, first earmarked for regeneration back in 2019, will benefit from extra funding

Milton Keyes City council had already pledged more than £1m to the programme, bringing the total to £3m.

A spokesperson said grants had been shared with six community organisations which are starting to make a difference. The charity SOFEA help young people who have had troubled upbringings to gain meaningful qualifications such as GCSE Maths and English or diplomas in leadership; as a result of a grant from this scheme, SOFEA is running an employability programme designed to support disadvantaged young people into work.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, added: “We want everyone to have fair and equal chances in life and using this funding in our regeneration and renewal areas will help to deliver meaningful futures for more local people. Our communities are passionate and ambitious and we’ll do everything we can to support them in achieving their potential.”